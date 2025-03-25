Währungen / SII
SII: Sprott Inc
71.94 USD 0.68 (0.95%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SII hat sich für heute um 0.95% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 71.26 bis zu einem Hoch von 72.91 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sprott Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
SII News
Tagesspanne
71.26 72.91
Jahresspanne
39.33 77.09
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 71.26
- Eröffnung
- 71.74
- Bid
- 71.94
- Ask
- 72.24
- Tief
- 71.26
- Hoch
- 72.91
- Volumen
- 473
- Tagesänderung
- 0.95%
- Monatsänderung
- 9.33%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 59.44%
- Jahresänderung
- 65.53%
