SII: Sprott Inc

71.94 USD 0.68 (0.95%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SII hat sich für heute um 0.95% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 71.26 bis zu einem Hoch von 72.91 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Sprott Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
71.26 72.91
Jahresspanne
39.33 77.09
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
71.26
Eröffnung
71.74
Bid
71.94
Ask
72.24
Tief
71.26
Hoch
72.91
Volumen
473
Tagesänderung
0.95%
Monatsänderung
9.33%
6-Monatsänderung
59.44%
Jahresänderung
65.53%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K