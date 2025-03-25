Currencies / SII
SII: Sprott Inc
69.66 USD 0.85 (1.21%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SII exchange rate has changed by -1.21% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 69.18 and at a high of 70.59.
Follow Sprott Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SII News
- Copper Volatility Can't Detract From Broader Supply-Demand Pressures - Sprott Junior Copper Miners ETF (NASDAQ:COPJ), Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO)
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
- Sprott Q2 2025 slides reveal revenue beat, EPS miss amid accelerating metal investments
- Sprott Inc. (SII) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sprott Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SII)
- TD Securities downgrades Sprott stock to Hold after 71% YTD gain
- TD Cowen downgrades Sprott stock to Hold after 71% year-to-date rally
- Sprott stock hits all-time high at 75.44 USD
- Want To Invest In Global Electrification? Check Out Copper—A Metal That's Critical to AI, EVs And More
- Sprott stock hits all-time high at 70.83 USD
- Sprott stock reaches all-time high at 69.61 USD
- Sprott: Excellent AUM Growth In The Exchange Listed Products Segment (NYSE:SII)
- Sprott stock price target raised to C$94 on strong fund flows
- Canada stocks lower at close of trade; S&P/TSX Composite down 0.57%
- Sprott Inc stock hits all-time high at 66.13 USD
- Sprott Inc stock hits all-time high at 64.77 USD
- Sprott Inc Stock Soars to All-Time High of $62.91 Amid Bullish Run
- Uranium's Resurgence: Structural Shifts And Federal Initiative Are Powering A Long-Term Energy Narrative - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG), Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)
- Sprott Inc Stock Soars to All-Time High of $59.21 Amid Strong Growth
- Asset Entities Inc. And 2 Other New Model Portfolio Picks (May 2025)
- Sprott Inc stock soars to 52-week high, hits $56.47
- Ares Management Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade
- Sprott: A Low-Risk Investment To Participate In The Developing Metals Bull Market (SII)
- Model Asset Allocation Update (March 2025)
Daily Range
69.18 70.59
Year Range
39.33 77.09
- Previous Close
- 70.51
- Open
- 70.26
- Bid
- 69.66
- Ask
- 69.96
- Low
- 69.18
- High
- 70.59
- Volume
- 176
- Daily Change
- -1.21%
- Month Change
- 5.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 54.39%
- Year Change
- 60.29%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%