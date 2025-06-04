Dövizler / SBGI
SBGI: Sinclair Inc - Class A
14.13 USD 0.23 (1.60%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
SBGI fiyatı bugün -1.60% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.94 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.36 aralığında işlem gördü.
Sinclair Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
SBGI haberleri
Günlük aralık
13.94 14.36
Yıllık aralık
12.70 18.46
- Önceki kapanış
- 14.36
- Açılış
- 14.26
- Satış
- 14.13
- Alış
- 14.43
- Düşük
- 13.94
- Yüksek
- 14.36
- Hacim
- 943
- Günlük değişim
- -1.60%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.46%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -10.57%
- Yıllık değişim
- -6.92%
21 Eylül, Pazar