SBGI: Sinclair Inc - Class A

14.13 USD 0.23 (1.60%)
Sektör: İletişim hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

SBGI fiyatı bugün -1.60% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 13.94 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 14.36 aralığında işlem gördü.

Sinclair Inc - Class A hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
13.94 14.36
Yıllık aralık
12.70 18.46
Önceki kapanış
14.36
Açılış
14.26
Satış
14.13
Alış
14.43
Düşük
13.94
Yüksek
14.36
Hacim
943
Günlük değişim
-1.60%
Aylık değişim
-1.46%
6 aylık değişim
-10.57%
Yıllık değişim
-6.92%
21 Eylül, Pazar