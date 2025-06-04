通貨 / SBGI
SBGI: Sinclair Inc - Class A
14.36 USD 0.10 (0.70%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SBGIの今日の為替レートは、0.70%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり14.19の安値と14.52の高値で取引されました。
Sinclair Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
14.19 14.52
1年のレンジ
12.70 18.46
- 以前の終値
- 14.26
- 始値
- 14.42
- 買値
- 14.36
- 買値
- 14.66
- 安値
- 14.19
- 高値
- 14.52
- 出来高
- 671
- 1日の変化
- 0.70%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 0.14%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -9.11%
- 1年の変化
- -5.40%
