SBGI: Sinclair Inc - Class A
14.26 USD 0.32 (2.30%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SBGI de hoy ha cambiado un 2.30%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.91, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.66.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sinclair Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBGI News
- Sinclair Ventures appoints Craig Blank as principal to oversee investments
- Sinclair Stock: Value Creation Time For Shareholders (NASDAQ:SBGI)
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: SoftBank Pours $2B Into Intel
- Sinclair offers to merge TV business with Tegna, WSJ reports
- Guggenheim lowers Sinclair Broadcasting stock price target to $19 on Q2 results
- Sinclair stock soars after launching strategic review for broadcast business
- Intel, Sinclair and Tencent Music rise premarket; Celanese falls
- US stock futures steady ahead of July inflation data
- Sinclair launches strategic review for broadcast business
- Sinclair (SBGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sinclair Q2 2025 slides: Cost control boosts EBITDA amid advertising challenges
- Sinclair declares $0.25 quarterly dividend payable in September
- Airtasker Q4 2025 slides: positive cash flow strengthens as international markets accelerate
- Sinclair acquires assets of WDKA-TV and KBSI-TV stations
- Opinion: Stephen Colbert got tangled in the ‘Trump transaction tax’ — and it affects all investors
- 45 Barron’s 2025 Mid-Year Pro-Picks: 3 Ideal July DiviDogs
- Sinclair names Narinder Sahai as new CFO, effective immediately
- Six-year deal between WTA Ventures and Tennis Channel brings increased investment and exposure for women’s tennis
- Unlocking Value: Sinclair's Path To FCF Growth, YouTube, And Deregulation (NASDAQ:SBGI)
- Sinclair’s Multicast Networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest Announce Record Breaking Growth and New Programming Acquisitions
- Sinclair shareholders elect board, ratify auditor for FY 2025
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Sinclair and ONE Media Technologies Host End-to-End NextGen TV Interoperability Event
- Sinclair appoints Daniel Maas as VP of Business Development
Rango diario
13.91 14.66
Rango anual
12.70 18.46
- Cierres anteriores
- 13.94
- Open
- 14.00
- Bid
- 14.26
- Ask
- 14.56
- Low
- 13.91
- High
- 14.66
- Volumen
- 1.555 K
- Cambio diario
- 2.30%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.56%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -9.75%
- Cambio anual
- -6.06%
