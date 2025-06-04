CotizacionesSecciones
SBGI
SBGI: Sinclair Inc - Class A

14.26 USD 0.32 (2.30%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de SBGI de hoy ha cambiado un 2.30%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 13.91, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 14.66.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sinclair Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
13.91 14.66
Rango anual
12.70 18.46
Cierres anteriores
13.94
Open
14.00
Bid
14.26
Ask
14.56
Low
13.91
High
14.66
Volumen
1.555 K
Cambio diario
2.30%
Cambio mensual
-0.56%
Cambio a 6 meses
-9.75%
Cambio anual
-6.06%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B