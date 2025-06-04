货币 / SBGI
SBGI: Sinclair Inc - Class A
14.36 USD 0.42 (3.01%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日SBGI汇率已更改3.01%。当日，交易品种以低点13.91和高点14.43进行交易。
关注Sinclair Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
SBGI新闻
- Sinclair Ventures appoints Craig Blank as principal to oversee investments
- Sinclair Stock: Value Creation Time For Shareholders (NASDAQ:SBGI)
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: SoftBank Pours $2B Into Intel
- Sinclair offers to merge TV business with Tegna, WSJ reports
- Guggenheim lowers Sinclair Broadcasting stock price target to $19 on Q2 results
- Sinclair stock soars after launching strategic review for broadcast business
- Intel, Sinclair and Tencent Music rise premarket; Celanese falls
- US stock futures steady ahead of July inflation data
- Sinclair launches strategic review for broadcast business
- Sinclair (SBGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sinclair Q2 2025 slides: Cost control boosts EBITDA amid advertising challenges
- Sinclair declares $0.25 quarterly dividend payable in September
- Sinclair acquires assets of WDKA-TV and KBSI-TV stations
- Sinclair names Narinder Sahai as new CFO, effective immediately
- Six-year deal between WTA Ventures and Tennis Channel brings increased investment and exposure for women’s tennis
- Unlocking Value: Sinclair's Path To FCF Growth, YouTube, And Deregulation (NASDAQ:SBGI)
- Sinclair’s Multicast Networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest Announce Record Breaking Growth and New Programming Acquisitions
- Sinclair shareholders elect board, ratify auditor for FY 2025
- Sinclair and ONE Media Technologies Host End-to-End NextGen TV Interoperability Event
- Sinclair appoints Daniel Maas as VP of Business Development
日范围
13.91 14.43
年范围
12.70 18.46
- 前一天收盘价
- 13.94
- 开盘价
- 14.00
- 卖价
- 14.36
- 买价
- 14.66
- 最低价
- 13.91
- 最高价
- 14.43
- 交易量
- 687
- 日变化
- 3.01%
- 月变化
- 0.14%
- 6个月变化
- -9.11%
- 年变化
- -5.40%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值