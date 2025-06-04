통화 / SBGI
SBGI: Sinclair Inc - Class A
14.13 USD 0.23 (1.60%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SBGI 환율이 오늘 -1.60%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 13.94이고 고가는 14.36이었습니다.
Sinclair Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
13.94 14.36
년간 변동
12.70 18.46
- 이전 종가
- 14.36
- 시가
- 14.26
- Bid
- 14.13
- Ask
- 14.43
- 저가
- 13.94
- 고가
- 14.36
- 볼륨
- 943
- 일일 변동
- -1.60%
- 월 변동
- -1.46%
- 6개월 변동
- -10.57%
- 년간 변동율
- -6.92%
20 9월, 토요일