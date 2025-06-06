KurseKategorien
Währungen / SBGI
Zurück zum Aktien

SBGI: Sinclair Inc - Class A

14.09 USD 0.27 (1.88%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SBGI hat sich für heute um -1.88% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.09 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.36 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Sinclair Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SBGI News

Tagesspanne
14.09 14.36
Jahresspanne
12.70 18.46
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
14.36
Eröffnung
14.26
Bid
14.09
Ask
14.39
Tief
14.09
Hoch
14.36
Volumen
129
Tagesänderung
-1.88%
Monatsänderung
-1.74%
6-Monatsänderung
-10.82%
Jahresänderung
-7.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K