SBGI: Sinclair Inc - Class A
14.09 USD 0.27 (1.88%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SBGI hat sich für heute um -1.88% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 14.09 bis zu einem Hoch von 14.36 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Sinclair Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
14.09 14.36
Jahresspanne
12.70 18.46
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 14.36
- Eröffnung
- 14.26
- Bid
- 14.09
- Ask
- 14.39
- Tief
- 14.09
- Hoch
- 14.36
- Volumen
- 129
- Tagesänderung
- -1.88%
- Monatsänderung
- -1.74%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -10.82%
- Jahresänderung
- -7.18%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K