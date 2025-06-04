Moedas / SBGI
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SBGI: Sinclair Inc - Class A
14.30 USD 0.04 (0.28%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SBGI para hoje mudou para 0.28%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 14.30 e o mais alto foi 14.52.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sinclair Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SBGI Notícias
- Sinclair Ventures appoints Craig Blank as principal to oversee investments
- Sinclair Stock: Value Creation Time For Shareholders (NASDAQ:SBGI)
- Wall Street Breakfast Podcast: SoftBank Pours $2B Into Intel
- Sinclair offers to merge TV business with Tegna, WSJ reports
- Guggenheim lowers Sinclair Broadcasting stock price target to $19 on Q2 results
- Sinclair stock soars after launching strategic review for broadcast business
- Intel, Sinclair and Tencent Music rise premarket; Celanese falls
- US stock futures steady ahead of July inflation data
- Sinclair launches strategic review for broadcast business
- Sinclair (SBGI) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Sinclair Q2 2025 slides: Cost control boosts EBITDA amid advertising challenges
- Sinclair declares $0.25 quarterly dividend payable in September
- Airtasker Q4 2025 slides: positive cash flow strengthens as international markets accelerate
- Sinclair acquires assets of WDKA-TV and KBSI-TV stations
- Opinion: Stephen Colbert got tangled in the ‘Trump transaction tax’ — and it affects all investors
- 45 Barron’s 2025 Mid-Year Pro-Picks: 3 Ideal July DiviDogs
- Sinclair names Narinder Sahai as new CFO, effective immediately
- Six-year deal between WTA Ventures and Tennis Channel brings increased investment and exposure for women’s tennis
- Unlocking Value: Sinclair's Path To FCF Growth, YouTube, And Deregulation (NASDAQ:SBGI)
- Sinclair’s Multicast Networks CHARGE, Comet, ROAR and The Nest Announce Record Breaking Growth and New Programming Acquisitions
- Sinclair shareholders elect board, ratify auditor for FY 2025
- Harbor AlphaEdge Small Cap Earners ETF Q1 2025 Commentary (EBIT)
- Sinclair and ONE Media Technologies Host End-to-End NextGen TV Interoperability Event
- Sinclair appoints Daniel Maas as VP of Business Development
Faixa diária
14.30 14.52
Faixa anual
12.70 18.46
- Fechamento anterior
- 14.26
- Open
- 14.42
- Bid
- 14.30
- Ask
- 14.60
- Low
- 14.30
- High
- 14.52
- Volume
- 187
- Mudança diária
- 0.28%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.28%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -9.49%
- Mudança anual
- -5.80%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh