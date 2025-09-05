FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / RIOT
RIOT: Riot Platforms Inc

17.45 USD 0.06 (0.34%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RIOT fiyatı bugün -0.34% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.35 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.24 aralığında işlem gördü.

Riot Platforms Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
17.35 18.24
Yıllık aralık
6.19 18.24
Önceki kapanış
17.51
Açılış
17.50
Satış
17.45
Alış
17.75
Düşük
17.35
Yüksek
18.24
Hacim
37.592 K
Günlük değişim
-0.34%
Aylık değişim
31.20%
6 aylık değişim
143.72%
Yıllık değişim
135.81%
21 Eylül, Pazar