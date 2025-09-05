Dövizler / RIOT
RIOT: Riot Platforms Inc
17.45 USD 0.06 (0.34%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
RIOT fiyatı bugün -0.34% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.35 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 18.24 aralığında işlem gördü.
Riot Platforms Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
17.35 18.24
Yıllık aralık
6.19 18.24
- Önceki kapanış
- 17.51
- Açılış
- 17.50
- Satış
- 17.45
- Alış
- 17.75
- Düşük
- 17.35
- Yüksek
- 18.24
- Hacim
- 37.592 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.34%
- Aylık değişim
- 31.20%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 143.72%
- Yıllık değişim
- 135.81%
21 Eylül, Pazar