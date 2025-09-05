Valute / RIOT
RIOT: Riot Platforms Inc
17.45 USD 0.06 (0.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RIOT ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.35 e ad un massimo di 18.24.
Segui le dinamiche di Riot Platforms Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RIOT News
- Wall Street Analysts See Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Could Buying Bitcoin Today Set You Up for Life?
- Le azioni di Riot Platforms toccano il massimo di 52 settimane a 17,85 dollari
- Riot Platforms stock hits 52-week high at $17.85
- Strategy CEO, Crypto Advocates Meet At Bitcoin Reserve Roundtable
- IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Chip Leader Nova Is Breaking Out Past Its Latest Buy Point
- TeraWulf Jumps 90% Year to Date: Buy, Sell, or Hold the Stock?
- Bitfarms Stock: Reset In Progress, Growth Still Deferred (NASDAQ:BITF)
- Hut 8 Stock: Trading Below Its Assets And Set For A Market Reset (NASDAQ:HUT)
- Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
- Is Strategy Stock's 1.93X PB Still Worth it? Buy, Sell, or Hold?
- Applied Digital Jumps 122% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- AI Plays Palantir, NVent Lead 9 Additions To IBD Best Stock Lists. Looking For Top Performers To Buy And Watch? Check These Watchlists.
- IREN Limited Jumps 208% Year to Date: Buy, Sell or Hold the Stock?
- Riot Stock Breaks Out As Bitcoin Prices Soar
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Robinhood Markets, Interactive Brokers, NVIDIA, Cipher Mining and Riot Platforms
- Riot Platforms stock hits 52-week high at 15.87 USD
- Palantir Leads 9 Newcomers Onto IBD Best Stock Lists. Build Your Watchlist Of Top Performers With The IBD 50, Big Cap 20 And More.
- Stock Market Today: MARA Gains on Bitcoin Revenue Milestone
- Tourmaline Bio, QMMM Holdings, Teck Resources And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday - Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA), Brighthouse Finl (NASDAQ:BHF)
- Buy These 5 Crypto-Centric Stocks as September Rate Cut Hopes Rise
- Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- S&P 500, Nasdaq set to open higher after weak jobs data; Broadcom jumps
- S&P 500 futures hit record high ahead of payrolls data; Broadcom surges
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.35 18.24
Intervallo Annuale
6.19 18.24
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.51
- Apertura
- 17.50
- Bid
- 17.45
- Ask
- 17.75
- Minimo
- 17.35
- Massimo
- 18.24
- Volume
- 37.592 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.34%
- Variazione Mensile
- 31.20%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 143.72%
- Variazione Annuale
- 135.81%
20 settembre, sabato