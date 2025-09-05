QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / RIOT
RIOT: Riot Platforms Inc

17.45 USD 0.06 (0.34%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio RIOT ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.35 e ad un massimo di 18.24.

Segui le dinamiche di Riot Platforms Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
17.35 18.24
Intervallo Annuale
6.19 18.24
Chiusura Precedente
17.51
Apertura
17.50
Bid
17.45
Ask
17.75
Minimo
17.35
Massimo
18.24
Volume
37.592 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.34%
Variazione Mensile
31.20%
Variazione Semestrale
143.72%
Variazione Annuale
135.81%
