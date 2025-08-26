Currencies / RIOT
RIOT: Riot Platforms Inc
17.25 USD 0.57 (3.42%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RIOT exchange rate has changed by 3.42% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 16.58 and at a high of 17.46.
Follow Riot Platforms Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
RIOT News
Daily Range
16.58 17.46
Year Range
6.19 17.46
- Previous Close
- 16.68
- Open
- 16.80
- Bid
- 17.25
- Ask
- 17.55
- Low
- 16.58
- High
- 17.46
- Volume
- 30.630 K
- Daily Change
- 3.42%
- Month Change
- 29.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 140.92%
- Year Change
- 133.11%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%