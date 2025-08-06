FiyatlarBölümler
RBC: RBC Bearings Incorporated

379.88 USD 4.72 (1.23%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

RBC fiyatı bugün -1.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 377.88 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 385.40 aralığında işlem gördü.

RBC Bearings Incorporated hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
377.88 385.40
Yıllık aralık
275.38 411.09
Önceki kapanış
384.60
Açılış
385.35
Satış
379.88
Alış
380.18
Düşük
377.88
Yüksek
385.40
Hacim
141
Günlük değişim
-1.23%
Aylık değişim
-1.36%
6 aylık değişim
18.26%
Yıllık değişim
27.85%
21 Eylül, Pazar