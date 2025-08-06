Dövizler / RBC
RBC: RBC Bearings Incorporated
379.88 USD 4.72 (1.23%)
Sektör: Sanayi Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
RBC fiyatı bugün -1.23% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 377.88 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 385.40 aralığında işlem gördü.
RBC Bearings Incorporated hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
Günlük aralık
377.88 385.40
Yıllık aralık
275.38 411.09
- Önceki kapanış
- 384.60
- Açılış
- 385.35
- Satış
- 379.88
- Alış
- 380.18
- Düşük
- 377.88
- Yüksek
- 385.40
- Hacim
- 141
- Günlük değişim
- -1.23%
- Aylık değişim
- -1.36%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 18.26%
- Yıllık değişim
- 27.85%
21 Eylül, Pazar