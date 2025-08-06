クォートセクション
RBC: RBC Bearings Incorporated

384.60 USD 4.59 (1.21%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

RBCの今日の為替レートは、1.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり380.79の安値と387.30の高値で取引されました。

RBC Bearings Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
380.79 387.30
1年のレンジ
275.38 411.09
以前の終値
380.01
始値
380.79
買値
384.60
買値
384.90
安値
380.79
高値
387.30
出来高
102
1日の変化
1.21%
1ヶ月の変化
-0.13%
6ヶ月の変化
19.73%
1年の変化
29.44%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K