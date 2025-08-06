通貨 / RBC
RBC: RBC Bearings Incorporated
384.60 USD 4.59 (1.21%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
RBCの今日の為替レートは、1.21%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり380.79の安値と387.30の高値で取引されました。
RBC Bearings Incorporatedダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
380.79 387.30
1年のレンジ
275.38 411.09
- 以前の終値
- 380.01
- 始値
- 380.79
- 買値
- 384.60
- 買値
- 384.90
- 安値
- 380.79
- 高値
- 387.30
- 出来高
- 102
- 1日の変化
- 1.21%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -0.13%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 19.73%
- 1年の変化
- 29.44%
