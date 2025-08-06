Valute / RBC
RBC: RBC Bearings Incorporated
379.88 USD 4.72 (1.23%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio RBC ha avuto una variazione del -1.23% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 377.88 e ad un massimo di 385.40.
Segui le dinamiche di RBC Bearings Incorporated. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
RBC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
377.88 385.40
Intervallo Annuale
275.38 411.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 384.60
- Apertura
- 385.35
- Bid
- 379.88
- Ask
- 380.18
- Minimo
- 377.88
- Massimo
- 385.40
- Volume
- 141
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.23%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.36%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 18.26%
- Variazione Annuale
- 27.85%
20 settembre, sabato