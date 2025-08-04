Currencies / RBC
RBC: RBC Bearings Incorporated
375.74 USD 7.06 (1.84%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
RBC exchange rate has changed by -1.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 373.81 and at a high of 382.50.
Follow RBC Bearings Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
373.81 382.50
Year Range
275.38 411.09
- Previous Close
- 382.80
- Open
- 382.49
- Bid
- 375.74
- Ask
- 376.04
- Low
- 373.81
- High
- 382.50
- Volume
- 153
- Daily Change
- -1.84%
- Month Change
- -2.43%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.97%
- Year Change
- 26.46%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%