货币 / RBC
RBC: RBC Bearings Incorporated
379.14 USD 0.25 (0.07%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日RBC汇率已更改0.07%。当日，交易品种以低点375.84和高点383.48进行交易。
关注RBC Bearings Incorporated动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
RBC新闻
- Bank of Canada to cut rates on September 17, at least one more to follow this year: Reuters poll
- Here's Why You Should Hold Powell Industries in Your Portfolio
- Strength in Defense Aerospace Drives RBC Bearings: Can the Momentum Sustain?
- Alarm.com's Unit Boosts EV Managed Charging Programs With BTR Buyout
- Generac Up 39% in Three Months: Where Will the Stock Head From Here?
- RBC Bearings: Shares Remain Too Pricey For Me (NYSE:RBC)
- Here's Why You Should Hold Honeywell Stock in Your Portfolio Now
- Nordson Divests Design & Development Units to Quasar Medical
- Illinois Tool Benefits From Business Strength Amid Headwinds
- 3 Reasons Why Growth Investors Shouldn't Overlook RBC Bearings (RBC)
- Here's Why You Should Consider Investing in RBC Bearings Stock Now
- Is This The Golden Age Of Macro Investing?
- Carlisle Gains From Business Strength & Buyouts Amid Headwinds
- Artisan Global Discovery Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Reasons Why You Should Avoid Betting on Kennametal Stock Right Now
- Wasatch Global Select Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WAGSX)
- EnerSys' Q1 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Increase Year Over Year
- Is RBC Bearings (RBC) a Solid Growth Stock? 3 Reasons to Think "Yes"
- Wasatch Core Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:WGROX)
- Middleby's Q2 Earnings and Sales Beat Estimates, Decline Y/Y
- Griffon's Earnings Meet Estimates in Q3, Revenues Decrease 5% Y/Y
- Powell Industries Q3 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
- Baron Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Shareholder Letter
- KeyBanc reiterates RBC Bearings stock rating at Overweight on record backlog
日范围
375.84 383.48
年范围
275.38 411.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 378.89
- 开盘价
- 379.12
- 卖价
- 379.14
- 买价
- 379.44
- 最低价
- 375.84
- 最高价
- 383.48
- 交易量
- 35
- 日变化
- 0.07%
- 月变化
- -1.55%
- 6个月变化
- 18.03%
- 年变化
- 27.61%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值