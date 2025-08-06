Währungen / RBC
RBC: RBC Bearings Incorporated
384.60 USD 4.59 (1.21%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von RBC hat sich für heute um 1.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 380.79 bis zu einem Hoch von 387.30 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die RBC Bearings Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
RBC News
Tagesspanne
380.79 387.30
Jahresspanne
275.38 411.09
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 380.01
- Eröffnung
- 380.79
- Bid
- 384.60
- Ask
- 384.90
- Tief
- 380.79
- Hoch
- 387.30
- Volumen
- 102
- Tagesänderung
- 1.21%
- Monatsänderung
- -0.13%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 19.73%
- Jahresänderung
- 29.44%
