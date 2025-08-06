KurseKategorien
RBC: RBC Bearings Incorporated

384.60 USD 4.59 (1.21%)
Sektor: Industriell Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von RBC hat sich für heute um 1.21% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 380.79 bis zu einem Hoch von 387.30 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die RBC Bearings Incorporated-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
380.79 387.30
Jahresspanne
275.38 411.09
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
380.01
Eröffnung
380.79
Bid
384.60
Ask
384.90
Tief
380.79
Hoch
387.30
Volumen
102
Tagesänderung
1.21%
Monatsänderung
-0.13%
6-Monatsänderung
19.73%
Jahresänderung
29.44%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K