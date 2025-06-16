FiyatlarBölümler
PRCH: Porch Group Inc

18.86 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PRCH fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 18.70 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 19.18 aralığında işlem gördü.

Porch Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
18.70 19.18
Yıllık aralık
1.26 19.22
Önceki kapanış
18.86
Açılış
18.98
Satış
18.86
Alış
19.16
Düşük
18.70
Yüksek
19.18
Hacim
4.848 K
Günlük değişim
0.00%
Aylık değişim
12.93%
6 aylık değişim
159.42%
Yıllık değişim
1108.97%
21 Eylül, Pazar