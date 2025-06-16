Dövizler / PRCH
PRCH: Porch Group Inc
18.86 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PRCH fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 18.70 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 19.18 aralığında işlem gördü.
Porch Group Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
PRCH haberleri
Günlük aralık
18.70 19.18
Yıllık aralık
1.26 19.22
- Önceki kapanış
- 18.86
- Açılış
- 18.98
- Satış
- 18.86
- Alış
- 19.16
- Düşük
- 18.70
- Yüksek
- 19.18
- Hacim
- 4.848 K
- Günlük değişim
- 0.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 12.93%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 159.42%
- Yıllık değişim
- 1108.97%
21 Eylül, Pazar