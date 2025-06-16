通貨 / PRCH
PRCH: Porch Group Inc
18.86 USD 0.77 (4.26%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PRCHの今日の為替レートは、4.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.86の安値と19.04の高値で取引されました。
Porch Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
1日のレンジ
17.86 19.04
1年のレンジ
1.26 19.22
- 以前の終値
- 18.09
- 始値
- 18.09
- 買値
- 18.86
- 買値
- 19.16
- 安値
- 17.86
- 高値
- 19.04
- 出来高
- 4.932 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.26%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 12.93%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 159.42%
- 1年の変化
- 1108.97%
