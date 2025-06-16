クォートセクション
通貨 / PRCH
PRCH: Porch Group Inc

18.86 USD 0.77 (4.26%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PRCHの今日の為替レートは、4.26%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.86の安値と19.04の高値で取引されました。

Porch Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
17.86 19.04
1年のレンジ
1.26 19.22
以前の終値
18.09
始値
18.09
買値
18.86
買値
19.16
安値
17.86
高値
19.04
出来高
4.932 K
1日の変化
4.26%
1ヶ月の変化
12.93%
6ヶ月の変化
159.42%
1年の変化
1108.97%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K