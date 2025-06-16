Currencies / PRCH
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
PRCH: Porch Group Inc
17.64 USD 0.02 (0.11%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
PRCH exchange rate has changed by -0.11% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.14 and at a high of 17.86.
Follow Porch Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PRCH News
- Porch Group: Profitability Is Here, Now The Hard Part Starts (NASDAQ:PRCH)
- Porch group COO Neagle sells $1 million in shares
- Benchmark raises Porch Group stock price target to $21 on growth outlook
- Walmart, T-Mobile, and More: Goldman Sachs Picks 5 Stocks to Buy in 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Porch Group stock hits 52-week high at $17.45
- Goldman Sachs starts Porch at Buy on its data-driven insurance model
- Goldman Sachs initiates Porch Group stock with Buy rating, $21 target
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Porch Group stock price target to $20 from $5
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Porch Group stock price target to $16 from $7
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Porch Group stock hits 52-week high at $15.24
- Porch Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PRCH)
- Earnings call transcript: Porch Group Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, stock rises
- Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Porch Group earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Porch Group Q2 2025 presentation: Adjusted EBITDA soars as guidance raised
- Benchmark raises Porch Group stock price target to $17 on strong fundamentals
- Informatica Inc. (INFA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Porch Group stock hits 52-week high at 13.6 USD
- Porch Group stock reaches 52-week high at 12.84 USD
- B.Riley initiates Porch Group stock with Buy rating on insurance strategy
- Porch Group stock hits 52-week high at $12.20
- Porch Group announces annual meeting results
Daily Range
17.14 17.86
Year Range
1.26 19.22
- Previous Close
- 17.66
- Open
- 17.59
- Bid
- 17.64
- Ask
- 17.94
- Low
- 17.14
- High
- 17.86
- Volume
- 2.252 K
- Daily Change
- -0.11%
- Month Change
- 5.63%
- 6 Months Change
- 142.64%
- Year Change
- 1030.77%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%