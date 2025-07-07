CotizacionesSecciones
PRCH: Porch Group Inc

18.09 USD 0.15 (0.84%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de PRCH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.84%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.48.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Porch Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
17.68 18.48
Rango anual
1.26 19.22
Cierres anteriores
17.94
Open
18.00
Bid
18.09
Ask
18.39
Low
17.68
High
18.48
Volumen
5.439 K
Cambio diario
0.84%
Cambio mensual
8.32%
Cambio a 6 meses
148.83%
Cambio anual
1059.62%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B