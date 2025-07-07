Divisas / PRCH
PRCH: Porch Group Inc
18.09 USD 0.15 (0.84%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de PRCH de hoy ha cambiado un 0.84%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 17.68, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 18.48.
El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de PRCH en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses.
PRCH News
- Porch Group: Profitability Is Here, Now The Hard Part Starts (NASDAQ:PRCH)
- COO de Porch Group vende acciones por $1 millón
- COO de Porch Group, Neagle, vende acciones por 1 millón de dólares
- Porch group COO Neagle sells $1 million in shares
- Benchmark eleva el precio objetivo de Porch Group a 21 dólares por perspectivas de crecimiento
- Benchmark raises Porch Group stock price target to $21 on growth outlook
- Walmart, T-Mobile, and More: Goldman Sachs Picks 5 Stocks to Buy in 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Porch Group stock hits 52-week high at $17.45
- Goldman Sachs starts Porch at Buy on its data-driven insurance model
- Goldman Sachs initiates Porch Group stock with Buy rating, $21 target
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Porch Group stock price target to $20 from $5
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Porch Group stock price target to $16 from $7
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Porch Group stock hits 52-week high at $15.24
- Porch Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PRCH)
- Earnings call transcript: Porch Group Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, stock rises
- Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Porch Group earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Porch Group Q2 2025 presentation: Adjusted EBITDA soars as guidance raised
- Benchmark raises Porch Group stock price target to $17 on strong fundamentals
- Informatica Inc. (INFA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Porch Group stock hits 52-week high at 13.6 USD
- Porch Group stock reaches 52-week high at 12.84 USD
Rango diario
17.68 18.48
Rango anual
1.26 19.22
- Cierres anteriores
- 17.94
- Open
- 18.00
- Bid
- 18.09
- Ask
- 18.39
- Low
- 17.68
- High
- 18.48
- Volumen
- 5.439 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.84%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.32%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 148.83%
- Cambio anual
- 1059.62%
