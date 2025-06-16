Moedas / PRCH
PRCH: Porch Group Inc
18.55 USD 0.46 (2.54%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PRCH para hoje mudou para 2.54%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.86 e o mais alto foi 18.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Porch Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
PRCH Notícias
- Porch Group: Profitability Is Here, Now The Hard Part Starts (NASDAQ:PRCH)
- Porch group COO Neagle sells $1 million in shares
- Benchmark raises Porch Group stock price target to $21 on growth outlook
- Walmart, T-Mobile, and More: Goldman Sachs Picks 5 Stocks to Buy in 2025 - TipRanks.com
- Porch Group stock hits 52-week high at $17.45
- Goldman Sachs starts Porch at Buy on its data-driven insurance model
- Goldman Sachs initiates Porch Group stock with Buy rating, $21 target
- Cantor Fitzgerald raises Porch Group stock price target to $20 from $5
- Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raises Porch Group stock price target to $16 from $7
- Shopify, Astera Labs, Myriad Genetics, Grocery Outlet And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB), Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)
- Porch Group stock hits 52-week high at $15.24
- Porch Group, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:PRCH)
- Earnings call transcript: Porch Group Q2 2025 sees revenue beat, stock rises
- Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Porch Group earnings beat by $0.11, revenue topped estimates
- Porch Group Q2 2025 presentation: Adjusted EBITDA soars as guidance raised
- Benchmark raises Porch Group stock price target to $17 on strong fundamentals
- Informatica Inc. (INFA) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Porch Group, Inc. (PRCH) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Porch Group stock hits 52-week high at 13.6 USD
- Porch Group stock reaches 52-week high at 12.84 USD
- B.Riley initiates Porch Group stock with Buy rating on insurance strategy
- Porch Group stock hits 52-week high at $12.20
- Porch Group announces annual meeting results
Faixa diária
17.86 18.55
Faixa anual
1.26 19.22
- Fechamento anterior
- 18.09
- Open
- 18.09
- Bid
- 18.55
- Ask
- 18.85
- Low
- 17.86
- High
- 18.55
- Volume
- 1.349 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.54%
- Mudança mensal
- 11.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 155.16%
- Mudança anual
- 1089.10%
