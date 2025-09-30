What is PMTU stock price today? PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 stock is priced at 25.2675 today. It trades within -0.01%, yesterday's close was 25.2702, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PMTU shows these updates.

Does PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 stock pay dividends? PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 is currently valued at 25.2675. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.52% and USD. View the chart live to track PMTU movements.

How to buy PMTU stock? You can buy PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 shares at the current price of 25.2675. Orders are usually placed near 25.2675 or 25.2705, while 3 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow PMTU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PMTU stock? Investing in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 involves considering the yearly range 24.6300 - 26.1300 and current price 25.2675. Many compare -1.49% and -0.27% before placing orders at 25.2675 or 25.2705. Explore the PMTU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust stock highest prices? The highest price of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust in the past year was 26.1300. Within 24.6300 - 26.1300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.2702 helps spot resistance levels. Track PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 performance using the live chart.

What are Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMTU) over the year was 24.6300. Comparing it with the current 25.2675 and 24.6300 - 26.1300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PMTU moves on the chart live for more details.