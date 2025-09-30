KotasyonBölümler
Dövizler / PMTU
Geri dön - Hisse senetleri

PMTU: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028

25.2675 USD 0.0027 (0.01%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PMTU fiyatı bugün -0.01% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 25.2675 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 25.2750 aralığında işlem gördü.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Tam ekran grafik
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Sıkça sorulan sorular

What is PMTU stock price today?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 stock is priced at 25.2675 today. It trades within -0.01%, yesterday's close was 25.2702, and trading volume reached 3. The live price chart of PMTU shows these updates.

Does PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 stock pay dividends?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 is currently valued at 25.2675. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.52% and USD. View the chart live to track PMTU movements.

How to buy PMTU stock?

You can buy PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 shares at the current price of 25.2675. Orders are usually placed near 25.2675 or 25.2705, while 3 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow PMTU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PMTU stock?

Investing in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 involves considering the yearly range 24.6300 - 26.1300 and current price 25.2675. Many compare -1.49% and -0.27% before placing orders at 25.2675 or 25.2705. Explore the PMTU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust stock highest prices?

The highest price of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust in the past year was 26.1300. Within 24.6300 - 26.1300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.2702 helps spot resistance levels. Track PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 performance using the live chart.

What are Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMTU) over the year was 24.6300. Comparing it with the current 25.2675 and 24.6300 - 26.1300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PMTU moves on the chart live for more details.

When did PMTU stock split?

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior Notes due 2028 has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.2702, and -2.52% after corporate actions.

Günlük aralık
25.2675 25.2750
Yıllık aralık
24.6300 26.1300
Önceki kapanış
25.2702
Açılış
25.2750
Satış
25.2675
Alış
25.2705
Düşük
25.2675
Yüksek
25.2750
Hacim
3
Günlük değişim
-0.01%
Aylık değişim
-1.49%
6 aylık değişim
-0.27%
Yıllık değişim
-2.52%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4