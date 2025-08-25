- Genel bakış
PKB: Invesco Building & Construction ETF
PKB fiyatı bugün 1.73% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 93.43 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 94.15 aralığında işlem gördü.
Invesco Building & Construction ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
PKB haberleri
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is PKB stock price today?
Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) stock is priced at 94.15 today. It trades within 1.73%, yesterday's close was 92.55, and trading volume reached 9.
Does PKB stock pay dividends?
Invesco Building & Construction ETF is currently valued at 94.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.94% and USD.
How to buy PKB stock?
You can buy Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) shares at the current price of 94.15. Orders are usually placed near 94.15 or 94.45, while 9 and 0.54% show market activity.
How to invest into PKB stock?
Investing in Invesco Building & Construction ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.88 - 95.94 and current price 94.15. Many compare 4.82% and 40.82% before placing orders at 94.15 or 94.45.
What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) in the past year was 95.94. Within 59.88 - 95.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.55 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) over the year was 59.88. Comparing it with the current 94.15 and 59.88 - 95.94 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did PKB stock split?
Invesco Building & Construction ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.55, and 17.94% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 92.55
- Açılış
- 93.64
- Satış
- 94.15
- Alış
- 94.45
- Düşük
- 93.43
- Yüksek
- 94.15
- Hacim
- 9
- Günlük değişim
- 1.73%
- Aylık değişim
- 4.82%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 40.82%
- Yıllık değişim
- 17.94%