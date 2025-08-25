KotasyonBölümler
PKB: Invesco Building & Construction ETF

94.15 USD 1.60 (1.73%)
Sektör: Finansal Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PKB fiyatı bugün 1.73% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 93.43 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 94.15 aralığında işlem gördü.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
93.43 94.15
Yıllık aralık
59.88 95.94
Önceki kapanış
92.55
Açılış
93.64
Satış
94.15
Alış
94.45
Düşük
93.43
Yüksek
94.15
Hacim
9
Günlük değişim
1.73%
Aylık değişim
4.82%
6 aylık değişim
40.82%
Yıllık değişim
17.94%
28 Eylül, Pazar