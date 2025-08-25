QuotesSections
PKB: Invesco Building & Construction ETF

94.15 USD 1.60 (1.73%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

PKB exchange rate has changed by 1.73% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 93.43 and at a high of 94.15.

Follow Invesco Building & Construction ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is PKB stock price today?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) stock is priced at 94.15 today. It trades within 1.73%, yesterday's close was 92.55, and trading volume reached 9.

Does PKB stock pay dividends?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF is currently valued at 94.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.94% and USD.

How to buy PKB stock?

You can buy Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) shares at the current price of 94.15. Orders are usually placed near 94.15 or 94.45, while 9 and 0.54% show market activity.

How to invest into PKB stock?

Investing in Invesco Building & Construction ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.88 - 95.94 and current price 94.15. Many compare 4.82% and 40.82% before placing orders at 94.15 or 94.45.

What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) in the past year was 95.94. Within 59.88 - 95.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.55 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) over the year was 59.88. Comparing it with the current 94.15 and 59.88 - 95.94 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PKB stock split?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.55, and 17.94% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
93.43 94.15
Year Range
59.88 95.94
Previous Close
92.55
Open
93.64
Bid
94.15
Ask
94.45
Low
93.43
High
94.15
Volume
9
Daily Change
1.73%
Month Change
4.82%
6 Months Change
40.82%
Year Change
17.94%
