PKB: Invesco Building & Construction ETF

94.15 USD 1.60 (1.73%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

PKBの今日の為替レートは、1.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり93.43の安値と94.15の高値で取引されました。

Invesco Building & Construction ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
93.43 94.15
1年のレンジ
59.88 95.94
以前の終値
92.55
始値
93.64
買値
94.15
買値
94.45
安値
93.43
高値
94.15
出来高
9
1日の変化
1.73%
1ヶ月の変化
4.82%
6ヶ月の変化
40.82%
1年の変化
17.94%
28 9月, 日曜日