- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
PKB: Invesco Building & Construction ETF
Le taux de change de PKB a changé de 1.73% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 93.43 et à un maximum de 94.15.
Suivez la dynamique Invesco Building & Construction ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PKB Nouvelles
- The Case For Industrial Development In The Next Cycle
- Home Sale Strength
- Is Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- August 2025 New Home Sales Jump In Possible Statistical 'Fluke'
- New Home Sales Surge To 3.5-Year High In August
- Zillow Home Value Index: 'Real' Home Values Hit Lowest Level Since March 2021
- NAHB Housing Market Index: Builder Confidence Low, Future Expectations Hit 6-Month High
- Curveballs: U.S. Labor And Construction Activity Slows
- New Home Prices Drop Closer To Affordability
- Should You Invest in the Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB)?
- ISM Services PMI: Strongest Growth In 6 Months
- Can Stocks Defy September's Bad Reputation For Markets?
- Key Takeaways From Equity Earnings Calls: Q2 2025
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- ISM Manufacturing PMI: Sixth Consecutive Contraction
- Why Equity Markets Keep Trending Higher Despite Ongoing Uncertainty
- U.S. Economic Boom Or Bust? Indicators Every Investor Needs To Watch
- Pending Home Sales Plunge in Midwest, Near Record Lows in All Regions As Supply Balloons
- S&P Cotality Case-Shiller Index: Home Prices Fall For Fourth Straight Month
- Supply, Not Sun, Powers Housing Gains
- Firing Of Cook Positive For Rates And Stock Market
- New Home Sales Inch Down 0.6% In July
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- The U.S. Economy Has Become Significantly Less Cyclical
Foire Aux Questions
What is PKB stock price today?
Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) stock is priced at 94.15 today. It trades within 1.73%, yesterday's close was 92.55, and trading volume reached 9.
Does PKB stock pay dividends?
Invesco Building & Construction ETF is currently valued at 94.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.94% and USD.
How to buy PKB stock?
You can buy Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) shares at the current price of 94.15. Orders are usually placed near 94.15 or 94.45, while 9 and 0.54% show market activity.
How to invest into PKB stock?
Investing in Invesco Building & Construction ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.88 - 95.94 and current price 94.15. Many compare 4.82% and 40.82% before placing orders at 94.15 or 94.45.
What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) in the past year was 95.94. Within 59.88 - 95.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.55 helps spot resistance levels.
What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) over the year was 59.88. Comparing it with the current 94.15 and 59.88 - 95.94 shows potential long-term entry points.
When did PKB stock split?
Invesco Building & Construction ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.55, and 17.94% after corporate actions.
- Clôture Précédente
- 92.55
- Ouverture
- 93.64
- Bid
- 94.15
- Ask
- 94.45
- Plus Bas
- 93.43
- Plus Haut
- 94.15
- Volume
- 9
- Changement quotidien
- 1.73%
- Changement Mensuel
- 4.82%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 40.82%
- Changement Annuel
- 17.94%