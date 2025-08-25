CotationsSections
PKB: Invesco Building & Construction ETF

94.15 USD 1.60 (1.73%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de PKB a changé de 1.73% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 93.43 et à un maximum de 94.15.

Suivez la dynamique Invesco Building & Construction ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Foire Aux Questions

What is PKB stock price today?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) stock is priced at 94.15 today. It trades within 1.73%, yesterday's close was 92.55, and trading volume reached 9.

Does PKB stock pay dividends?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF is currently valued at 94.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.94% and USD.

How to buy PKB stock?

You can buy Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) shares at the current price of 94.15. Orders are usually placed near 94.15 or 94.45, while 9 and 0.54% show market activity.

How to invest into PKB stock?

Investing in Invesco Building & Construction ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.88 - 95.94 and current price 94.15. Many compare 4.82% and 40.82% before placing orders at 94.15 or 94.45.

What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) in the past year was 95.94. Within 59.88 - 95.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.55 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) over the year was 59.88. Comparing it with the current 94.15 and 59.88 - 95.94 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PKB stock split?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.55, and 17.94% after corporate actions.

Range quotidien
93.43 94.15
Range Annuel
59.88 95.94
Clôture Précédente
92.55
Ouverture
93.64
Bid
94.15
Ask
94.45
Plus Bas
93.43
Plus Haut
94.15
Volume
9
Changement quotidien
1.73%
Changement Mensuel
4.82%
Changement à 6 Mois
40.82%
Changement Annuel
17.94%
