PKB: Invesco Building & Construction ETF

94.15 USD 1.60 (1.73%)
Сектор: Финансы Базовая: US Dollar Валюта прибыли: US Dollar

Курс PKB за сегодня изменился на 1.73%. При этом минимальная цена на торгах достигала 93.43, а максимальная — 94.15.

Следите за динамикой Invesco Building & Construction ETF. Котировки в реальном времени помогут быстро реагировать на изменения рынка. Переключаясь между различными таймфреймами, можно отслеживать тенденции и динамику курса по минутам, часам, дням, неделям и месяцам. Используйте эту информацию для прогнозирования изменений на рынке и принятия взвешенных торговых решений.

Часто задаваемые вопросы

What is PKB stock price today?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) stock is priced at 94.15 today. It trades within 1.73%, yesterday's close was 92.55, and trading volume reached 9.

Does PKB stock pay dividends?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF is currently valued at 94.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.94% and USD.

How to buy PKB stock?

You can buy Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) shares at the current price of 94.15. Orders are usually placed near 94.15 or 94.45, while 9 and 0.54% show market activity.

How to invest into PKB stock?

Investing in Invesco Building & Construction ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.88 - 95.94 and current price 94.15. Many compare 4.82% and 40.82% before placing orders at 94.15 or 94.45.

What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) in the past year was 95.94. Within 59.88 - 95.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.55 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) over the year was 59.88. Comparing it with the current 94.15 and 59.88 - 95.94 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PKB stock split?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.55, and 17.94% after corporate actions.

Дневной диапазон
93.43 94.15
Годовой диапазон
59.88 95.94
Предыдущее закрытие
92.55
Open
93.64
Bid
94.15
Ask
94.45
Low
93.43
High
94.15
Объем
9
Дневное изменение
1.73%
Месячное изменение
4.82%
6-месячное изменение
40.82%
Годовое изменение
17.94%
28 сентября, воскресенье