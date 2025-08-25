报价部分
货币 / PKB
回到股票

PKB: Invesco Building & Construction ETF

94.15 USD 1.60 (1.73%)
版块: 金融 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar

今日PKB汇率已更改1.73%。当日，交易品种以低点93.43和高点94.15进行交易。

关注Invesco Building & Construction ETF动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。

全屏图表
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

PKB新闻

常见问题解答

What is PKB stock price today?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) stock is priced at 94.15 today. It trades within 1.73%, yesterday's close was 92.55, and trading volume reached 9.

Does PKB stock pay dividends?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF is currently valued at 94.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.94% and USD.

How to buy PKB stock?

You can buy Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) shares at the current price of 94.15. Orders are usually placed near 94.15 or 94.45, while 9 and 0.54% show market activity.

How to invest into PKB stock?

Investing in Invesco Building & Construction ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.88 - 95.94 and current price 94.15. Many compare 4.82% and 40.82% before placing orders at 94.15 or 94.45.

What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) in the past year was 95.94. Within 59.88 - 95.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.55 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) over the year was 59.88. Comparing it with the current 94.15 and 59.88 - 95.94 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PKB stock split?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.55, and 17.94% after corporate actions.

日范围
93.43 94.15
年范围
59.88 95.94
前一天收盘价
92.55
开盘价
93.64
卖价
94.15
买价
94.45
最低价
93.43
最高价
94.15
交易量
9
日变化
1.73%
月变化
4.82%
6个月变化
40.82%
年变化
17.94%
28 九月, 星期日