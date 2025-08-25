CotaçõesSeções
PKB: Invesco Building & Construction ETF

94.15 USD 1.60 (1.73%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do PKB para hoje mudou para 1.73%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 93.43 e o mais alto foi 94.15.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Invesco Building & Construction ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

PKB Notícias

Perguntas frequentes

What is PKB stock price today?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) stock is priced at 94.15 today. It trades within 1.73%, yesterday's close was 92.55, and trading volume reached 9.

Does PKB stock pay dividends?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF is currently valued at 94.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.94% and USD.

How to buy PKB stock?

You can buy Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) shares at the current price of 94.15. Orders are usually placed near 94.15 or 94.45, while 9 and 0.54% show market activity.

How to invest into PKB stock?

Investing in Invesco Building & Construction ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.88 - 95.94 and current price 94.15. Many compare 4.82% and 40.82% before placing orders at 94.15 or 94.45.

What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) in the past year was 95.94. Within 59.88 - 95.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.55 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) over the year was 59.88. Comparing it with the current 94.15 and 59.88 - 95.94 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PKB stock split?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.55, and 17.94% after corporate actions.

Faixa diária
93.43 94.15
Faixa anual
59.88 95.94
Fechamento anterior
92.55
Open
93.64
Bid
94.15
Ask
94.45
Low
93.43
High
94.15
Volume
9
Mudança diária
1.73%
Mudança mensal
4.82%
Mudança de 6 meses
40.82%
Mudança anual
17.94%
