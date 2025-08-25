시세섹션
PKB: Invesco Building & Construction ETF

94.15 USD 1.60 (1.73%)
부문: 금융 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

PKB 환율이 오늘 1.73%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 93.43이고 고가는 94.15이었습니다.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

자주 묻는 질문

What is PKB stock price today?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) stock is priced at 94.15 today. It trades within 1.73%, yesterday's close was 92.55, and trading volume reached 9.

Does PKB stock pay dividends?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF is currently valued at 94.15. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 17.94% and USD.

How to buy PKB stock?

You can buy Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) shares at the current price of 94.15. Orders are usually placed near 94.15 or 94.45, while 9 and 0.54% show market activity.

How to invest into PKB stock?

Investing in Invesco Building & Construction ETF involves considering the yearly range 59.88 - 95.94 and current price 94.15. Many compare 4.82% and 40.82% before placing orders at 94.15 or 94.45.

What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) in the past year was 95.94. Within 59.88 - 95.94, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 92.55 helps spot resistance levels.

What are Invesco Building & Construction ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (PKB) over the year was 59.88. Comparing it with the current 94.15 and 59.88 - 95.94 shows potential long-term entry points.

When did PKB stock split?

Invesco Building & Construction ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 92.55, and 17.94% after corporate actions.

일일 변동 비율
93.43 94.15
년간 변동
59.88 95.94
이전 종가
92.55
시가
93.64
Bid
94.15
Ask
94.45
저가
93.43
고가
94.15
볼륨
9
일일 변동
1.73%
월 변동
4.82%
6개월 변동
40.82%
년간 변동율
17.94%
