PELIU: Pelican Acquisition Corp

10.3500 USD 0.0100 (0.10%)
Sektör: Diğer semboller Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PELIU fiyatı bugün 0.10% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 10.3400 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 10.3500 aralığında işlem gördü.

Pelican Acquisition Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
10.3400 10.3500
Yıllık aralık
10.0100 10.4300
Önceki kapanış
10.3400
Açılış
10.3400
Satış
10.3500
Alış
10.3530
Düşük
10.3400
Yüksek
10.3500
Hacim
4
Günlük değişim
0.10%
Aylık değişim
1.38%
6 aylık değişim
3.29%
Yıllık değişim
3.29%
30 Eylül, Salı
10:00
USD
Fed Başkanı Jefferson'ın Konuşması
Açıklanan
Beklenti
Önceki
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 y/y
Açıklanan
Beklenti
1.7%
Önceki
2.1%
13:00
USD
S&P/CS HPI Kompozit-20 (Mevsimsel Olarak Ayarlanmamış) m/m
Açıklanan
Beklenti
-0.4%
Önceki
0.0%
13:45
USD
MNI Chicago İş Barometresi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
45.8
Önceki
41.5
14:00
USD
JOLTS İş Olanakları
Açıklanan
Beklenti
7.326 M
Önceki
7.181 M
14:00
USD
CB Tüketici Güven Endeksi
Açıklanan
Beklenti
100.7
Önceki
97.4