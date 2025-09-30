What is PELIU stock price today? Pelican Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 10.3500 today. It trades within 0.10%, yesterday's close was 10.3400, and trading volume reached 4. The live price chart of PELIU shows these updates.

Does Pelican Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends? Pelican Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 10.3500. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 3.29% and USD. View the chart live to track PELIU movements.

How to buy PELIU stock? You can buy Pelican Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 10.3500. Orders are usually placed near 10.3500 or 10.3530, while 4 and 0.10% show market activity. Follow PELIU updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into PELIU stock? Investing in Pelican Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 10.0100 - 10.4300 and current price 10.3500. Many compare 1.38% and 3.29% before placing orders at 10.3500 or 10.3530. Explore the PELIU price chart live with daily changes.

What are Pelican Acquisition Corp stock highest prices? The highest price of Pelican Acquisition Corp in the past year was 10.4300. Within 10.0100 - 10.4300, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.3400 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pelican Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.

What are Pelican Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices? The lowest price of Pelican Acquisition Corp (PELIU) over the year was 10.0100. Comparing it with the current 10.3500 and 10.0100 - 10.4300 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PELIU moves on the chart live for more details.