PELIR: Pelican Acquisition Corp
PELIR fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.2600 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.2700 aralığında işlem gördü.
Pelican Acquisition Corp hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
What is PELIR stock price today?
Pelican Acquisition Corp stock is priced at 0.2700 today. It trades within 0.00%, yesterday's close was 0.2700, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of PELIR shows these updates.
Does Pelican Acquisition Corp stock pay dividends?
Pelican Acquisition Corp is currently valued at 0.2700. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 50.00% and USD. View the chart live to track PELIR movements.
How to buy PELIR stock?
You can buy Pelican Acquisition Corp shares at the current price of 0.2700. Orders are usually placed near 0.2700 or 0.2730, while 7 and 3.85% show market activity. Follow PELIR updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into PELIR stock?
Investing in Pelican Acquisition Corp involves considering the yearly range 0.1300 - 0.2717 and current price 0.2700. Many compare 88.94% and 50.00% before placing orders at 0.2700 or 0.2730. Explore the PELIR price chart live with daily changes.
What are Pelican Acquisition Corp stock highest prices?
The highest price of Pelican Acquisition Corp in the past year was 0.2717. Within 0.1300 - 0.2717, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.2700 helps spot resistance levels. Track Pelican Acquisition Corp performance using the live chart.
What are Pelican Acquisition Corp stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Pelican Acquisition Corp (PELIR) over the year was 0.1300. Comparing it with the current 0.2700 and 0.1300 - 0.2717 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch PELIR moves on the chart live for more details.
When did PELIR stock split?
Pelican Acquisition Corp has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.2700, and 50.00% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.2700
- Açılış
- 0.2600
- Satış
- 0.2700
- Alış
- 0.2730
- Düşük
- 0.2600
- Yüksek
- 0.2700
- Hacim
- 7
- Günlük değişim
- 0.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 88.94%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 50.00%
- Yıllık değişim
- 50.00%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4