Dövizler / PBPB
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
PBPB: Potbelly Corporation
17.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
PBPB fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.04 aralığında işlem gördü.
Potbelly Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PBPB haberleri
- Is Groupon (GRPN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Potbelly Gets A Favorable Acquisition Price From RaceTrac (NASDAQ:PBPB)
- Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- This Apple Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Elme (NYSE:ELME)
- Potbelly stock rating downgraded to Hold by Lake Street after RaceTrac deal
- Convenience store operator RaceTrac to buy sandwich chain Potbelly for $566 million
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- RaceTrac to acquire Potbelly sandwich chain for $566 million
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 33.1% Upside in Potbelly (PBPB): Here's What You Should Know
- Is Potbelly (PBPB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Portillo's: Insiders Are Eating Their Own Cooking -- Is It Time To Buy The Dip? (NASDAQ:PTLO)
- Potbelly (PBPB) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- How Much Upside is Left in Potbelly (PBPB)? Wall Street Analysts Think 34.86%
- Has Potbelly (PBPB) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Potbelly Q2 2025 slides: Same-store sales accelerate, franchise growth surges 23%
- Potbelly Co earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Potbelly (PBPB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Potbelly: A Value Play In A Growth Industry (NASDAQ:PBPB)
- Potbelly price target raised to $17 from $16 at Benchmark on growth outlook
- Potbelly at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
Günlük aralık
17.01 17.04
Yıllık aralık
7.29 17.04
- Önceki kapanış
- 17.01
- Açılış
- 17.02
- Satış
- 17.01
- Alış
- 17.31
- Düşük
- 17.01
- Yüksek
- 17.04
- Hacim
- 793
- Günlük değişim
- 0.00%
- Aylık değişim
- 33.41%
- 6 aylık değişim
- 78.12%
- Yıllık değişim
- 102.98%
21 Eylül, Pazar