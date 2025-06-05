FiyatlarBölümler
Dövizler / PBPB
PBPB: Potbelly Corporation

17.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sektör: Tüketici - Döngüsel Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

PBPB fiyatı bugün 0.00% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 17.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 17.04 aralığında işlem gördü.

Potbelly Corporation hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
17.01 17.04
Yıllık aralık
7.29 17.04
Önceki kapanış
17.01
Açılış
17.02
Satış
17.01
Alış
17.31
Düşük
17.01
Yüksek
17.04
Hacim
793
Günlük değişim
0.00%
Aylık değişim
33.41%
6 aylık değişim
78.12%
Yıllık değişim
102.98%
