PBPB: Potbelly Corporation
17.02 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Setor: Consumo cíclico de demanda Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do PBPB para hoje mudou para 0.06%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 17.01 e o mais alto foi 17.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Potbelly Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
17.01 17.02
Faixa anual
7.29 17.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 17.01
- Open
- 17.01
- Bid
- 17.02
- Ask
- 17.32
- Low
- 17.01
- High
- 17.02
- Volume
- 530
- Mudança diária
- 0.06%
- Mudança mensal
- 33.49%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 78.22%
- Mudança anual
- 103.10%
