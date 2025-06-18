Devises / PBPB
PBPB: Potbelly Corporation
17.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Secteur: Consommateur Cyclique Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de PBPB a changé de 0.00% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 17.01 et à un maximum de 17.04.
Suivez la dynamique Potbelly Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
Range quotidien
17.01 17.04
Range Annuel
7.29 17.04
- Clôture Précédente
- 17.01
- Ouverture
- 17.02
- Bid
- 17.01
- Ask
- 17.31
- Plus Bas
- 17.01
- Plus Haut
- 17.04
- Volume
- 793
- Changement quotidien
- 0.00%
- Changement Mensuel
- 33.41%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 78.12%
- Changement Annuel
- 102.98%
20 septembre, samedi