货币 / PBPB
PBPB: Potbelly Corporation
17.00 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
版块: 消费类周期性 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日PBPB汇率已更改0.00%。当日，交易品种以低点17.00和高点17.02进行交易。
关注Potbelly Corporation动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
PBPB新闻
日范围
17.00 17.02
年范围
7.29 17.04
- 前一天收盘价
- 17.00
- 开盘价
- 17.01
- 卖价
- 17.00
- 买价
- 17.30
- 最低价
- 17.00
- 最高价
- 17.02
- 交易量
- 636
- 日变化
- 0.00%
- 月变化
- 33.33%
- 6个月变化
- 78.01%
- 年变化
- 102.86%
