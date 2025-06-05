通貨 / PBPB
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
PBPB: Potbelly Corporation
17.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
セクター: 消費者向けサイクル ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
PBPBの今日の為替レートは、0.00%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり17.01の安値と17.02の高値で取引されました。
Potbelly Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PBPB News
- Is Groupon (GRPN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Potbelly Gets A Favorable Acquisition Price From RaceTrac (NASDAQ:PBPB)
- Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- This Apple Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Elme (NYSE:ELME)
- Potbelly stock rating downgraded to Hold by Lake Street after RaceTrac deal
- Convenience store operator RaceTrac to buy sandwich chain Potbelly for $566 million
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- RaceTrac to acquire Potbelly sandwich chain for $566 million
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 33.1% Upside in Potbelly (PBPB): Here's What You Should Know
- Is Potbelly (PBPB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Portillo's: Insiders Are Eating Their Own Cooking -- Is It Time To Buy The Dip? (NASDAQ:PTLO)
- Potbelly (PBPB) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- How Much Upside is Left in Potbelly (PBPB)? Wall Street Analysts Think 34.86%
- Has Potbelly (PBPB) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Potbelly Q2 2025 slides: Same-store sales accelerate, franchise growth surges 23%
- Potbelly Co earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Potbelly (PBPB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Potbelly: A Value Play In A Growth Industry (NASDAQ:PBPB)
- Potbelly price target raised to $17 from $16 at Benchmark on growth outlook
- Potbelly at William Blair Conference: Strategic Growth Insights
1日のレンジ
17.01 17.02
1年のレンジ
7.29 17.04
- 以前の終値
- 17.01
- 始値
- 17.01
- 買値
- 17.01
- 買値
- 17.31
- 安値
- 17.01
- 高値
- 17.02
- 出来高
- 1.326 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.00%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 33.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 78.12%
- 1年の変化
- 102.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K