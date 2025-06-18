Währungen / PBPB
PBPB: Potbelly Corporation
17.02 USD 0.01 (0.06%)
Sektor: Konjunkturabhängige Güter Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von PBPB hat sich für heute um 0.06% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 17.02 bis zu einem Hoch von 17.04 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Potbelly Corporation-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
PBPB News
- Is Groupon (GRPN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Potbelly Gets A Favorable Acquisition Price From RaceTrac (NASDAQ:PBPB)
- Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Hits Fresh High: Is There Still Room to Run?
- This Apple Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Thursday - Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Elme (NYSE:ELME)
- Nach RaceTrac-Deal: Lake Street senkt Rating für Potbelly-Aktie auf "Halten"
- Potbelly stock rating downgraded to Hold by Lake Street after RaceTrac deal
- Convenience store operator RaceTrac to buy sandwich chain Potbelly for $566 million
- Oracle and Avago Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Oracle, Synopsys lead Wednesday’s market cap stock movers
- RaceTrac to acquire Potbelly sandwich chain for $566 million
- Daktronics, Potbelly, CoreWeave, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Wednesday - Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 33.1% Upside in Potbelly (PBPB): Here's What You Should Know
- Is Potbelly (PBPB) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Portillo's: Insiders Are Eating Their Own Cooking -- Is It Time To Buy The Dip? (NASDAQ:PTLO)
- Potbelly (PBPB) Is Attractively Priced Despite Fast-paced Momentum
- How Much Upside is Left in Potbelly (PBPB)? Wall Street Analysts Think 34.86%
- Has Potbelly (PBPB) Outpaced Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?
- Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
- Potbelly Q2 2025 slides: Same-store sales accelerate, franchise growth surges 23%
- Potbelly Co earnings beat, revenue topped estimates
- Potbelly Corporation (PBPB) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Potbelly (PBPB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Potbelly: A Value Play In A Growth Industry (NASDAQ:PBPB)
- Potbelly price target raised to $17 from $16 at Benchmark on growth outlook
Tagesspanne
17.02 17.04
Jahresspanne
7.29 17.04
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 17.01
- Eröffnung
- 17.02
- Bid
- 17.02
- Ask
- 17.32
- Tief
- 17.02
- Hoch
- 17.04
- Volumen
- 146
- Tagesänderung
- 0.06%
- Monatsänderung
- 33.49%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 78.22%
- Jahresänderung
- 103.10%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K