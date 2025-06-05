Valute / PBPB
PBPB: Potbelly Corporation
17.01 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Beni di Consumo Ciclici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio PBPB ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 17.01 e ad un massimo di 17.04.
Segui le dinamiche di Potbelly Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
17.01 17.04
Intervallo Annuale
7.29 17.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 17.01
- Apertura
- 17.02
- Bid
- 17.01
- Ask
- 17.31
- Minimo
- 17.01
- Massimo
- 17.04
- Volume
- 793
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 33.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 78.12%
- Variazione Annuale
- 102.98%
20 settembre, sabato