Dövizler / OMCL
- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
OMCL: Omnicell Inc
31.34 USD 0.46 (1.45%)
Sektör: Sağlık hizmetleri Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
OMCL fiyatı bugün -1.45% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 31.01 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 31.82 aralığında işlem gördü.
Omnicell Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OMCL haberleri
- Is Omnicell (OMCL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- OMCL or HIMS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Butterfly Network, Omnicell, NVIDIA, Palantir and IBM
- NVIDIA, AI & Quantum Leaders Drive Health Tech: 2 Stocks to Buy
- Wall Street Analysts Think Omnicell (OMCL) Could Surge 39.36%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Why Is Inspire (INSP) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Omnicell (OMCL): Will It Gain?
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Omnicell (OMCL) Could Rally 34.18%: Here's is How to Trade
- Omnicell appoints Baird Radford as new CFO effective August 26
- KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight rating on Omnicell stock
- Piper Sandler lowers Omnicell stock price target to $55 on tariff concerns
- Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Omnicell, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OMCL)
- Wall Street Analysts See a 44.47% Upside in Omnicell (OMCL): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Omnicell Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 5%, shares jump on recurring revenue growth
- Omnicell (OMCL) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Omnicell shares rise over 2% as second quarter results exceed expectations
- Can Sustained Product Demand Drive HIMS Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- OMCL vs. DOCS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate Omnicell (OMCL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- American Well (AMWL) Soars 5.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Wells Fargo raises Omnicell stock price target to $40 on reduced tariff impact
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Omnicell stock amid tariff uncertainties
Günlük aralık
31.01 31.82
Yıllık aralık
22.76 55.64
- Önceki kapanış
- 31.80
- Açılış
- 31.79
- Satış
- 31.34
- Alış
- 31.64
- Düşük
- 31.01
- Yüksek
- 31.82
- Hacim
- 1.231 K
- Günlük değişim
- -1.45%
- Aylık değişim
- -2.64%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -8.55%
- Yıllık değişim
- -27.54%
21 Eylül, Pazar