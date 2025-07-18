KurseKategorien
Währungen / OMCL
OMCL: Omnicell Inc

31.50 USD 0.30 (0.94%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von OMCL hat sich für heute um -0.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 31.82 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Omnicell Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
31.25 31.82
Jahresspanne
22.76 55.64
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
31.80
Eröffnung
31.79
Bid
31.50
Ask
31.80
Tief
31.25
Hoch
31.82
Volumen
100
Tagesänderung
-0.94%
Monatsänderung
-2.14%
6-Monatsänderung
-8.08%
Jahresänderung
-27.17%
