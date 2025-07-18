Währungen / OMCL
OMCL: Omnicell Inc
31.50 USD 0.30 (0.94%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von OMCL hat sich für heute um -0.94% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 31.25 bis zu einem Hoch von 31.82 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Omnicell Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OMCL News
Tagesspanne
31.25 31.82
Jahresspanne
22.76 55.64
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 31.80
- Eröffnung
- 31.79
- Bid
- 31.50
- Ask
- 31.80
- Tief
- 31.25
- Hoch
- 31.82
- Volumen
- 100
- Tagesänderung
- -0.94%
- Monatsänderung
- -2.14%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -8.08%
- Jahresänderung
- -27.17%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K