OMCL: Omnicell Inc
31.60 USD 0.42 (1.35%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do OMCL para hoje mudou para 1.35%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 31.25 e o mais alto foi 31.83.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Omnicell Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
31.25 31.83
Faixa anual
22.76 55.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 31.18
- Open
- 31.65
- Bid
- 31.60
- Ask
- 31.90
- Low
- 31.25
- High
- 31.83
- Volume
- 405
- Mudança diária
- 1.35%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.83%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -7.79%
- Mudança anual
- -26.94%
