OMCL: Omnicell Inc
31.80 USD 0.62 (1.99%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
OMCLの今日の為替レートは、1.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.20の安値と31.99の高値で取引されました。
Omnicell Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
31.20 31.99
1年のレンジ
22.76 55.64
- 以前の終値
- 31.18
- 始値
- 31.65
- 買値
- 31.80
- 買値
- 32.10
- 安値
- 31.20
- 高値
- 31.99
- 出来高
- 1.922 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.99%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.21%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -7.21%
- 1年の変化
- -26.47%
