クォートセクション
通貨 / OMCL
株に戻る

OMCL: Omnicell Inc

31.80 USD 0.62 (1.99%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

OMCLの今日の為替レートは、1.99%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり31.20の安値と31.99の高値で取引されました。

Omnicell Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

OMCL News

1日のレンジ
31.20 31.99
1年のレンジ
22.76 55.64
以前の終値
31.18
始値
31.65
買値
31.80
買値
32.10
安値
31.20
高値
31.99
出来高
1.922 K
1日の変化
1.99%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.21%
6ヶ月の変化
-7.21%
1年の変化
-26.47%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K