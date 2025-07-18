货币 / OMCL
OMCL: Omnicell Inc
32.42 USD 0.10 (0.31%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日OMCL汇率已更改0.31%。当日，交易品种以低点32.15和高点32.65进行交易。
关注Omnicell Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
OMCL新闻
- OMCL or HIMS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Butterfly Network, Omnicell, NVIDIA, Palantir and IBM
- NVIDIA, AI & Quantum Leaders Drive Health Tech: 2 Stocks to Buy
- Wall Street Analysts Think Omnicell (OMCL) Could Surge 39.36%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Why Is Inspire (INSP) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Omnicell (OMCL): Will It Gain?
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Omnicell (OMCL) Could Rally 34.18%: Here's is How to Trade
- Omnicell appoints Baird Radford as new CFO effective August 26
- KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight rating on Omnicell stock
- Piper Sandler lowers Omnicell stock price target to $55 on tariff concerns
- Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Omnicell, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OMCL)
- Wall Street Analysts See a 44.47% Upside in Omnicell (OMCL): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Omnicell Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 5%, shares jump on recurring revenue growth
- Omnicell (OMCL) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Omnicell shares rise over 2% as second quarter results exceed expectations
- Can Sustained Product Demand Drive HIMS Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- OMCL vs. DOCS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate Omnicell (OMCL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- American Well (AMWL) Soars 5.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Wells Fargo raises Omnicell stock price target to $40 on reduced tariff impact
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Omnicell stock amid tariff uncertainties
- Can OPRX's Patient Engagement Tools Win Amid Fierce Competition?
日范围
32.15 32.65
年范围
22.76 55.64
- 前一天收盘价
- 32.32
- 开盘价
- 32.22
- 卖价
- 32.42
- 买价
- 32.72
- 最低价
- 32.15
- 最高价
- 32.65
- 交易量
- 162
- 日变化
- 0.31%
- 月变化
- 0.71%
- 6个月变化
- -5.40%
- 年变化
- -25.04%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值