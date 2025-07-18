QuotazioniSezioni
OMCL: Omnicell Inc

31.34 USD 0.46 (1.45%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio OMCL ha avuto una variazione del -1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.01 e ad un massimo di 31.82.

Segui le dinamiche di Omnicell Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
31.01 31.82
Intervallo Annuale
22.76 55.64
Chiusura Precedente
31.80
Apertura
31.79
Bid
31.34
Ask
31.64
Minimo
31.01
Massimo
31.82
Volume
1.231 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.45%
Variazione Mensile
-2.64%
Variazione Semestrale
-8.55%
Variazione Annuale
-27.54%
