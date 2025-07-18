Valute / OMCL
OMCL: Omnicell Inc
31.34 USD 0.46 (1.45%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio OMCL ha avuto una variazione del -1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 31.01 e ad un massimo di 31.82.
Segui le dinamiche di Omnicell Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
OMCL News
- Is Omnicell (OMCL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
- OMCL or HIMS: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Butterfly Network, Omnicell, NVIDIA, Palantir and IBM
- NVIDIA, AI & Quantum Leaders Drive Health Tech: 2 Stocks to Buy
- Wall Street Analysts Think Omnicell (OMCL) Could Surge 39.36%: Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Why Is Inspire (INSP) Up 7.5% Since Last Earnings Report?
- Earnings Estimates Rising for Omnicell (OMCL): Will It Gain?
- Wall Street Analysts Believe Omnicell (OMCL) Could Rally 34.18%: Here's is How to Trade
- Omnicell appoints Baird Radford as new CFO effective August 26
- KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight rating on Omnicell stock
- Piper Sandler lowers Omnicell stock price target to $55 on tariff concerns
- Omnicell, Inc. (OMCL) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Omnicell, Inc. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:OMCL)
- Wall Street Analysts See a 44.47% Upside in Omnicell (OMCL): Can the Stock Really Move This High?
- Omnicell Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 5%, shares jump on recurring revenue growth
- Omnicell (OMCL) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Omnicell shares rise over 2% as second quarter results exceed expectations
- Can Sustained Product Demand Drive HIMS Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- OMCL vs. DOCS: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Should You Buy?
- Analysts Estimate Omnicell (OMCL) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- American Well (AMWL) Soars 5.0%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
- Wells Fargo raises Omnicell stock price target to $40 on reduced tariff impact
- Benchmark reiterates Buy rating on Omnicell stock amid tariff uncertainties
Intervallo Giornaliero
31.01 31.82
Intervallo Annuale
22.76 55.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 31.80
- Apertura
- 31.79
- Bid
- 31.34
- Ask
- 31.64
- Minimo
- 31.01
- Massimo
- 31.82
- Volume
- 1.231 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- -2.64%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -8.55%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.54%
20 settembre, sabato