- Genel bakış
- Hisse senetleri
- Dövizler
- Kripto paralar
- Metaller
- Endeksler
- Emtialar
NUVB-WT: Nuvation Bio Inc Warrants
NUVB-WT fiyatı bugün -5.48% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 0.1690 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 0.1920 aralığında işlem gördü.
Nuvation Bio Inc Warrants hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Sıkça sorulan sorular
What is NUVB-WT stock price today?
Nuvation Bio Inc Warrants stock is priced at 0.1690 today. It trades within -5.48%, yesterday's close was 0.1788, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of NUVB-WT shows these updates.
Does Nuvation Bio Inc Warrants stock pay dividends?
Nuvation Bio Inc Warrants is currently valued at 0.1690. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 87.36% and USD. View the chart live to track NUVB-WT movements.
How to buy NUVB-WT stock?
You can buy Nuvation Bio Inc Warrants shares at the current price of 0.1690. Orders are usually placed near 0.1690 or 0.1720, while 7 and -9.58% show market activity. Follow NUVB-WT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into NUVB-WT stock?
Investing in Nuvation Bio Inc Warrants involves considering the yearly range 0.0688 - 0.3919 and current price 0.1690. Many compare -9.91% and -14.56% before placing orders at 0.1690 or 0.1720. Explore the NUVB-WT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Nuvation Bio Inc. stock highest prices?
The highest price of Nuvation Bio Inc. in the past year was 0.3919. Within 0.0688 - 0.3919, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 0.1788 helps spot resistance levels. Track Nuvation Bio Inc Warrants performance using the live chart.
What are Nuvation Bio Inc. stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB-WT) over the year was 0.0688. Comparing it with the current 0.1690 and 0.0688 - 0.3919 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch NUVB-WT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did NUVB-WT stock split?
Nuvation Bio Inc Warrants has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 0.1788, and 87.36% after corporate actions.
- Önceki kapanış
- 0.1788
- Açılış
- 0.1869
- Satış
- 0.1690
- Alış
- 0.1720
- Düşük
- 0.1690
- Yüksek
- 0.1920
- Hacim
- 7
- Günlük değişim
- -5.48%
- Aylık değişim
- -9.91%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -14.56%
- Yıllık değişim
- 87.36%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- Önceki
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 1.7%
- Önceki
- 2.1%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- -0.4%
- Önceki
- 0.0%
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 45.8
- Önceki
- 41.5
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 7.326 M
- Önceki
- 7.181 M
- Açıklanan
-
- Beklenti
- 100.7
- Önceki
- 97.4