NSIT: Insight Enterprises Inc
119.07 USD 1.07 (0.89%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar
NSIT fiyatı bugün -0.89% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 116.88 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 120.71 aralığında işlem gördü.
Insight Enterprises Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.
NSIT haberleri
Günlük aralık
116.88 120.71
Yıllık aralık
116.88 225.39
- Önceki kapanış
- 120.14
- Açılış
- 120.51
- Satış
- 119.07
- Alış
- 119.37
- Düşük
- 116.88
- Yüksek
- 120.71
- Hacim
- 1.861 K
- Günlük değişim
- -0.89%
- Aylık değişim
- -7.59%
- 6 aylık değişim
- -21.65%
- Yıllık değişim
- -44.21%
21 Eylül, Pazar