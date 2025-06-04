FiyatlarBölümler
NSIT
NSIT: Insight Enterprises Inc

119.07 USD 1.07 (0.89%)
Sektör: Teknoloji Baz: US Dollar Kâr para birimi: US Dollar

NSIT fiyatı bugün -0.89% değişti. Gün boyunca enstrüman, Düşük fiyatı olarak 116.88 ve Yüksek fiyatı olarak 120.71 aralığında işlem gördü.

Insight Enterprises Inc hareketlerini izleyin. Gerçek zamanlı fiyatlar, piyasa değişikliklerine hızlı bir şekilde tepki vermenize yardımcı olacaktır. Farklı zaman dilimleri arasında geçiş yaparak döviz kurunun trendlerini ve hareketlerini dakika, saat, gün, hafta ve ay bazında takip edebilirsiniz. Piyasa değişikliklerini tahmin etmek ve bilinçli alım-satım kararları vermek için bu bilgileri kullanın.

Günlük aralık
116.88 120.71
Yıllık aralık
116.88 225.39
Önceki kapanış
120.14
Açılış
120.51
Satış
119.07
Alış
119.37
Düşük
116.88
Yüksek
120.71
Hacim
1.861 K
Günlük değişim
-0.89%
Aylık değişim
-7.59%
6 aylık değişim
-21.65%
Yıllık değişim
-44.21%
